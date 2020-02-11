Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

Shares of HRVSF stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

