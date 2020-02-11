Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,619. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.