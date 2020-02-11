Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 167.50 ($2.20).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

HAS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 162.60 ($2.14). 1,006,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

