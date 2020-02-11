HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,211,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 563,147 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCHC shares. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 794.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 288,171 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 218,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

