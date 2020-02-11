Head to Head Analysis: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) versus Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Livongo Health and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 34.13 -$33.38 million N/A N/A Qutoutiao $43.70 million 34.62 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -2.54

Livongo Health has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82% Qutoutiao -48.30% -380.12% -89.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Livongo Health and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Qutoutiao 0 2 2 0 2.50

Livongo Health presently has a consensus target price of $44.30, indicating a potential upside of 79.21%. Qutoutiao has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 95.22%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Summary

Livongo Health beats Qutoutiao on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

