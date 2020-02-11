Head to Head Review: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) vs. First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 24.95% 10.16% 1.10% First Financial Bankshares 38.54% 14.01% 2.04%

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 2.94 $70.67 million $1.43 11.52 First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 11.02 $164.81 million $1.21 28.66

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Lakeland Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machine, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facility, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting fund, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. As of January 24, 2019, it had 73 locations comprising Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The company also provides asset management and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

