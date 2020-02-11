Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

HSIC stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,163. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

