Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Hexcel stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hexcel by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

