Hexcel Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Hexcel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hexcel to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

