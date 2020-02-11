Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

