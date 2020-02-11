Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

