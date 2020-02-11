Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,423 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

