Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 29,241 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,241 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 801,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 385.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 259,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

