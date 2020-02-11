Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,218 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 221,522 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

