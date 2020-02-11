Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

