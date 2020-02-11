Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $191.81

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.81 and traded as high as $212.03. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $207.60, with a volume of 379,056 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Highland Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

