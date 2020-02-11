Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,768,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,069,000 after purchasing an additional 558,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. 12,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

