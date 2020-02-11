Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,093. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

