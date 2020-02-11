Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HLT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

