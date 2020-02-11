Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.27. Hilton Hotels also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.08-4.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.18.

HLT stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 89,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

