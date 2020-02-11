Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 1,900 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 262,126 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$51.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 209,528 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

