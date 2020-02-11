Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 75 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 71.4% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

