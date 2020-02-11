Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 978,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

