Holderness Investments Co. Has $383,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 90,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,474. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

