Holderness Investments Co. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 427,909 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

