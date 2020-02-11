Holderness Investments Co. Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.11. The stock had a trading volume of 101,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

