Holderness Investments Co. Invests $1.82 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

