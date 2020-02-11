Holderness Investments Co. Sells 3,480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 424,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $2,270,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. 4,763,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

