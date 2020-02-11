Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.10. 2,426,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

