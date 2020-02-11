Holo Achieves Market Cap of $121.35 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Holo has a market capitalization of $121.35 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, WazirX and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,414,504,137 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, WazirX, ABCC, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Liqui and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

