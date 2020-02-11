Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. 43,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.91 and its 200-day moving average is $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.