HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,430. The company has a market capitalization of $777.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.76. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

