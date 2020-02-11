HorusPay Reaches One Day Volume of $40.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market cap of $832,330.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 146.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.03532989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00241799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00134205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.