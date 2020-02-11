Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 790 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

