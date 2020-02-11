Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

