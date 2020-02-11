Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

