Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

