Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.41.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $7,583,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $771.28 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

