HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.