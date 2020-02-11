Hubii Network Price Tops $0.10 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $351.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

