Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.28

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.28 and last traded at C$28.25, with a volume of 299666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.96.

The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion and a PE ratio of -122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.85.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

