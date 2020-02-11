HyperCash Market Cap Hits $95.01 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00021889 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, EXX, Cryptopia and Coinnest. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $95.01 million and approximately $52.63 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,508,100 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, EXX, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Allcoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

