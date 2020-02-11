i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. 7,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,963. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a PE ratio of -122.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 291,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

