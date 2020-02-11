Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 28,090 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 979.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,759. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immersion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.