Ibex Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.