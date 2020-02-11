Ibex Investors LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Radware accounts for 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 1.44% of Radware worth $17,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Radware by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

