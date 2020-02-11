Ibex Investors LLC Invests $91,000 in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 736.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.84.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

KDMN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 20,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $604.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

