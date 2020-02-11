ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Buys Shares of 159,900 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. SunPower accounts for about 1.0% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 996,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,121. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.