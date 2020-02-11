ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. HP comprises 2.1% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in HP were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 2,137,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

