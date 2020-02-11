Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

